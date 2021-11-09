Tickets almost gone for Oyster Roast

LAURINBURG — Very few tickets are left for Saturay’s Carolina Hearts Homecare Chamber on the Half Shell event.

The annual Laurinburg/Scotland Country Area Chamber of Commerce oyster roast will open the doors of the St. Andrews Equestrian Center at 5 p.m. for dining.

According to Executive Director Chris English, things will be a bit different this year — from how the inside is set up to the number of tickets there are.

“We printed 600 tickets and 100 of those went to St. Andrews for their alumni that are coming in for alumni weekend,” English said. “So we’re excited for the alumni to come in and see the event. Typically we do 500 tickets for this event, which was what we had for general sales … with the increase in numbers we’ve had to add more tables so to make more room for dining we’ve moved the stage and the bar to outside the enclosed area.”

The start time has also moved this year, which will allow people to begin their meals an hour earlier than in years past. English added people can come early and leave but encourages everyone to stay around for the band which will begin at 7 p.m.

“St. Andrews is sponsoring the ‘Blackwater’ band,” English said. “We’ve had them for Laurinburg After Five events and they put on a really good performance and they really get the crowd into it. If you haven’t seen them perform it’s going to be a fun time.”

The event is put on by volunteers, who English said the event couldn’t go on without.

“We’ve gotten so much support from our sponsors and so much support from St. Andrews,” English said. “Specifically with the volunteers we have coming from St. Andrews. We have the soccer team, baseball team and women’s lacrosse team. We couldn’t do any of this without our volunteers because there’s a lot of work that goes into setting this up.”

English added the event will likely sell out or be closing to selling out so he encourages everyone who wants a ticket to purchase soon.

Tickets are $50 and include all-you-can-eat oysters, shrimp, Zaxby’s chicken wings, fixings along with soda and water.

For information about the Chamber on the Half Shell or to purchase tickets, contact [email protected] or call the Chamber at 910-276-7420.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]