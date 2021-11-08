Movie night postponed, not canceled

LAUREL HILL — The first-ever Laurel Fest movie night, which was set for Friday, became a victim of Mother Nature.

“We were supposed to show ‘A Christmas Story’ Friday, but we decided that with the high winds it would be best to postpone it,” said Event Coordinator Erin Norris. “The new date for the showing of the movie is Dec. 6 after our Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Laurel Hill.”

Concessions will still be sold during the movie and Norris said she and the other Laurel Fest Committee members are encouraging everyone to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

“As a reminder, we are encouraging anyone who is not feeling well or who may be showing any COVID symptoms to sit this event out,” said Norris. “The event is outdoors but we want to encourage everyone to take precautions to help keep everyone healthy.

“We hope everyone will come out and enjoy the lighting ceremony and the movie with us,” continued Norris. “We hope that the movie event will go well and this movie night will become a standing event that we can all enjoy together.“

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]