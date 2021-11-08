Man charged with murder in connection to brother’s death

LUMBERTON — A 21-year-old Parkton man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal Saturday shooting of his brother, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaiah E. McNair was charged Saturday with first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff”s Office. McNair was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The charges stem from the Saturday shooting that left his 29-year-old brother Isaac McNair dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The shooting resulted from a dispute between the brothers.

Deputies responded about 10:36 p.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot at 65 Birdsong Drive in Parkton, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

***

Woman charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer

McCOLL, S.C. — A McColl woman was charged with assault on an officer while reportedly resisting arrest on Oct. 30.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office charged Lyndsey Adair Lightsinger, 25, following an incident at the Marlboro County Detention Center around midnight.

According to Lt. Trevor Murphy, a uniformed Bennettsville Police Department officer escorted Lightsinger into the detention center after arresting her for public disorderly conduct.

While arriving at the detention center, Lightsinger allegedly began acting in an irate manner. And, while being escorted into the detention center, Lightsinger turned toward the uniformed patrolman and spit into his face.

As a result of the incident, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has charged Lightsinger with assault on an officer while resisting arrest and throwing of bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer.

Lightsinger received a bond hearing at the Marlboro County Magistrate Court on Oct. 30.

***

University is offering grant opportunity for farmers

MOUNT OLIVE – The University of Mount Olive Lois G. Britt Agribusiness Center announces the 2022 AgPrime Cost-Share Grant Opportunity. North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission provides funding for the program.

AgPrime is available to North Carolina farmers and agribusiness owners for new and innovative ideas that increase farm profits. The UMO Agribusiness Center oversees the program, which will service 33 counties across the state from Montgomery to Currituck. AgPrime is available to North Carolina farmers and agribusiness owners for new and innovative ideas that increase farm profits.

Dr. Sandy Maddox, Dean of the School of Agriculture and Biological Sciences, said, “The program is designed to strengthen farms and communities that have been impacted by changes in the tobacco economy.”

The grant application cycle will open on November 8, 2021, and close on December 16, 2021. For more information, go to, www.surveymonkey.com/r/AgPrime2022 or contact program coordinators Stan Dixon at 252-526-1587 or Ed Emory at 910-290-1002.

***

‘New Rural Project’ aims to increase civic engagement

ROCKINGHAM — The New Rural Project, started in April of this year, is an organization dedicated to not just registering individuals to vote, but to informing and promoting civic engagement for marginalized communities.

“We knew that there are particular folks in these parts who aren’t as civically engaged as they can be,” said Co-Founder and Executive Director Cynthia Wallace, specifically African-American and Hispanic voters under the age of 40. “Our goal with our organization is to engage and very much so listen to folks that are in the marginalized and younger communities of rural counties.”

Both Wallace and Co-Founder and Board Member Helen Probst Mills ran for office in 2020. Wallace was the 2020 Democratic Nominee for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. Mills was the 2018 and 2020 Democratic Nominee for North Carolina’s State Senate District 25.

While neither of their campaigns were successful, their experience gave them a greater understanding of the issues and concerns of the rural community, as well as the barriers to civic engagement.

From Champion Media reports