IMPORTANT TOOL

LAURINBURG — After years of trying to get the program back up and running, Scotland Crimestoppers is officially active in the community

The anonymous tip line went live Monday and local law enforcement hopes it will be the key to putting some criminals behind bars.

The Scotland Crimestoppers originally began in 2008 but ended in 2012 due to reasons beyond law enforcement control. Since 2014 there has been a push for the program to come back before it was announced earlier this year the Crimestoppers was in the process of coming back to the county.

“Scotland Crimestoppers is 100% anonymous, which allows for individuals to call in tips for wanted individuals, crimes that have been committed and, if that tip that’s provided leads to an arrest, that person who called can get paid up to $1,000,” said Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young, a coordinator with the program. “Each tip will not get the maximum and each tip won’t get the minimum. It’s based on the type of crime, what the individual is wanted. The coordinator then recommends the amount of payout which is then voted and approved by the board of directors then that person is directed to where and when they can go to receive their money.”

Young explained when the tipster calls in their initial tip, they’re given a specific identification number, similar to a PIN number. That number is used for after an arrest is made, the tipster calls back and uses that number to identify themselves as the original tipster then they’re able to move forward in receiving the money.

“No names are ever exchanged, the phone line is an analog phone which does not show caller ID and it is not a recorded phone line,” Young said. “At this point, you can only give a tip through phone only. We hope in the future to have a way of reviving anonymous tips through the internet and social media but it’s still a work in progress.”

The board for Crimestoppers is made up of business owners and community members from throughout Scotland County. At this time, board members are not being announced to the public.

“The board is the business side of the program because Scotland Crimestoppers is a nonprofit organization that is funded by the citizens of Scotland County by donations, contributions, fundraising events and other similar things,” Young said. “These funds will be used to do the payouts for the program.”

From the law enforcement side, coordinators include Capt. Randy Dover and Lt. Darryl Ford from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and along with Young from the Laurinburg Police Department is Det. Jeffery Cooke.

Dover and Young also serve as board members for the North Carolina Crimestoppers Association.

“This was a big thing for me back in 2008 when I started it,” Young said. “It bothered me when it kind of disbanded so when I came back, being able to reestablish it was important to me. This program is meant to build back the trust between the community and law enforcement.”

Young has been trying to get the program back into the county and is glad for the support of both Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams and Sheriff Ralph Kersey along with other countless individuals.

“I’m excited about having this program back for Scotland County,” Young said. “Our neighboring county, Richmond County, has been a great asset and help to us. Also, the North Carolina Crimestoppers Association has been a great liaison to help us through this process of reestablishing this program.”

To leave a tip with Scotland Crimestoppers, call the tipline at 910-266-8149.

