Spaghetti is on the menu for fundraiser

LAURINBURG — The Fierce All-Stars and Fierce Dance Company will be selling spaghetti plates to raise money to help with competition costs, uniforms and equipment.

“We will be selling the plates at Hillside Freewill Baptist Church on Hill Side Avenue across from Jaycee Park in Laurinburg,” said Fundraiser Committee Member Chasity Moser. “Each plate will come with Spaghetti, corn, bread, dessert and a drink.”

The plate sale will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and the plates are $10 each.

“We hope that everyone will come out and support our girls,” said Moser. “A lot of time and effort is put in by each of them to continue learning and growing in dance and these plate sales help give them what they need to continue learning and succeed.”

If anyone would like to place a large order in advance, they can reach Chasity Moser on Facebook or by calling 910-995-5305.

“Christi Gibson Britt is also one of the coordinators and can be reached on Facebook for more information,” said Moser.

The girls also have another fundraiser in the works for December.

“On Dec. 11, we will be having ‘Breakfast With Santa,’” said Moser. “This will be a buffet-style breakfast and we will have it at the Nashville Missionary Baptist Church in Maxton.”

More information on Breakfast With Santa will be available at a later time.

“Our goal with these fundraisers is to help take some of the financial burdens off of the parents,” said Moser. “We want to eliminate as much out-of-pocket spending as we can.

“We really appreciate all the support we get to help these girls reach their goals and make their dreams come true,” Moser added.

Fierce All Stars and Fierce Dance Company is located at 124 E. Cronley St. in Laurinburg. For information on other fundraisers the group may be having or to find out more about the dance company call 910-852-1870.

