Scotland Regional Hospice to hold virtual candlelight memorial

LAURINBURG — For the second year in a row, Scotland Regional Hospice will hold its annual candlelight memorial service virtually rather than in its typical in-person format. The service, which will be streamed on the organization’s website and Facebook page on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., will honor and remember those lives that have been lost over the last year.

Under normal circumstances, the hospice staff and volunteers would welcome hundreds of guests to join them in person to celebrate the lives of those served by hospice as well as anyone else in the community who would like to memorialize a loved one. COVID-19 protocols caused a change in the service’s traditional format last year and event coordinators decided to follow the guidance of healthcare leaders in the community and hold the event virtually once more.

Saint Luke United Methodist Church has graciously agreed to allow us to use their church as the setting for the streamed version of the ceremony. Guest speakers, musicians, and hospice staff will share the message and light the candles at the church in a virtual service that can be viewed from the comfort of home.

“These types of group memorial services are important because they provide an additional opportunity for us to express our feelings and close emotional wounds,” shared Tanya Williams, Scotland Regional Hospice director of family services. “As we approach the holidays, there are many in need of consolation. While the holidays can be a joyful time to share with others, they can also act as a reminder of those we are missing. Our hope is that, even in a virtual environment, coming together will offer healing and strength.”

Williams and the hospice team encourages everyone to join by Facebook if possible as staff and volunteers will be on-hand to converse with families in the comment section.

This year’s service will feature a special message from Scotland Regional Hospice chaplain Garry McMillan. David McKee will be singing the memorial service staple “It Is Well With My Soul” while also lending his guitar and piano talents to the service as well. Hospice social worker Pennie Thomas will be singing “Light a Candle”, and volunteer chaplains Jeanne Baucom and Dr. Thomas Marshall along with Rev. Thomas Simpson of Saint Luke United Methodist Church will contribute to the service as well.

The names of each patient who passed away over the last year will be read aloud and members of the hospice staff will light a candle in their memory.

Scotland Regional Hospice holds its annual candlelight memorial service in November each year on the Thursday prior to Thanksgiving as part of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. For information, please call 910-276-7176.