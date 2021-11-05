First dirt is turned on new community center

LAUREL HILL — Scotland County government officials joined together on Friday to “move some dirt” and officially kick off the process to start building the new Laurel Hill Community Center.

In January 2020, Laurel Hill residents banded together and attended a Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting to speak on their need for a new facility for the community.

After many discussions and meetings, it was decided that a new community center would be built — however, due to the pandemic and rising costs of materials, the process was delayed.

“I am so excited to be here and to see this happening,” said Laurel Hill resident Billy Norris Jr. “I am also very thankful to the commissioners for staying on top of this and not putting the project on the back burner.

“This community center is a big deal for us here in Laurel Hill,” added Norris. “We are all looking forward to seeing its completion and watching all the residents from one to 100 enjoying the facilities, as well as generations to come.”

At least 20 Laurel Hill residents gathered and braved the cold for the ceremonial groundbreaking along with commissioners, Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson, Scotland County Parks and Recreation Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley and State Rep. Garland Pierce.

“This is a momentous occasion,” said Commissioner Darrell “B.J.” Gibson. “One of the greatest things about being here for this is knowing that children who have not even been born yet will be able to use these facilities.”

The date for completion of the new community center is uncertain, but all parties involved are hoping it will be sooner than later.

“I thank everyone for supporting this project and I thank the commissioners for making this a reality for our residents,” said Pierce. “It is an honor to be a part of this ceremony today and I, like everyone else, look forward to seeing this completed and the facilities utilized.

