PEMBROKE – The Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced its spring 2022 Professional Artist Series. Events are scheduled for January through April and subscriptions can be purchased now.

“We opened our doors again to the public in the fall, but we wanted to wait until the spring in hopes that audiences would feel safer and more comfortable coming back to bigger productions,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC.

The 2022 season kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 22, with Forever Young, which follows a group of friends as they discover the greatest musical hits of our time. The show features the music of the Beatles, Billy Joel, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan and more.

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Wednesday, Jan. 26, as part of their first ever U.S. tour. The orchestra will perform selections from Beethoven, Wieniawski and Schubert.

Sister Sledge, whose iconic hit “We Are Family” dominated the Top 40 charts, will perform on Saturday, Feb. 26. They’ve amassed a string of Gold and Platinum hits and four GRAMMY nominations.

The Russian National Ballet returns to GPAC on Monday, March 14, to present “Cinderella,” a full-length ballet in two acts based on music by Sergei Prokofiev.

The season concludes on Friday, April 29, with the national Broadway tour of South Pacific. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features an inspiring story and music cherished the world over.

In addition to the packaged performances, two performances are available as bonus shows. On Feb. 24, Mike Wiley will perform his one-man play, “Blood Done Sign My Name,” and the U.S. Air Force Band will perform a free public concert on April 2.

“Tickets are currently available only as season subscriptions,” said Chad Locklear, GPAC marketing director. “Single tickets for each show will go on sale on specific dates. This gives our subscribers the opportunity to purchase tickets before the public.”

Subscriber packages start at $135 and can be purchased online or at the Box Office. To see the entire season lineup and learn more about individual sale dates, visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.