Break-in

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle on Airbase Road that occurred Tuesday. The victim’s vehicle window had been smashed and $300 taken from the car.

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of AT&T. A wallet containing ids and financial cards was taken with the suspect being described as a white male wearing a green shirt and black gloves.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A 30-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that $600 was transferred out of his bank account.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinston Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that a person check made out for $30 was taken from them.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny of a 2015 Nissan Altima on Airbase Road that occurred Tuesday. The owner told deputies he had left the keys in the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lee’s Mill Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen their trashcan valued at $48.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Sophia Lamonds, 37, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Montgomery County. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Terry Campbell, 45, of Willow Drive was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Ephiphany Thomas, 26, of Maple Street was arrested Wednesday on warrants for cyberstalking, simple assault and communicating threats. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Tashira Parker, 22, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Wednesday on warrants for simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear.