Veterans to be honored during worship service

LAURINBURG — As Veteran’s Day approaches, celebrations and memorials have begun to be planned. One of the first is being held at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg.

“We have a great lineup planned for our worship service on Sunday,” said the Rev. Garland Pierce. “We invite everyone, especially our veterans and their families, to join us in this celebration.

“Our keynote speaker is Sgt. William Swift,” continued Pierce. “He has more than 30 years of military experience and he will be able to speak on his knowledge of that as well as his spiritual knowledge.”

Swift, according to Pierce, is also a two-time Purple Heart recipient.

“I believe that religion and spirituality play a big part when our military personnel is deployed and away from their families for an extended amount of time,” said Pierce. “It gives them something to hold onto and turn to in those times they may find themselves in a war zone.”

For years now, Swift has been speaking about veterans and honoring them in different ways.

“It is a great honor as a veteran to speak about veterans from the past and present,” said Swift. “It is an even bigger one to speak in front of them and offer what I hope to be an inspirational and thoughtful presentation.

“I served in uniform for 45 years, 25 of which were active duty,” continued Swift. “My faith has played a big part in not only that aspect of my life, but all of it.”

Also among the speakers is The Department of North Carolina American Legion State Commander Jim Quinlan.

Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church is located at 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg and the service begins at 11 a.m.

