Tickets still available for Chamber oyster roast

LAURINBURG — There are still tickets available for the Laurinburg/Scotland Country Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Chamber on the Half Shell Oyster Roast.”

The all-you-can-eat event features oysters, shrimp, Zaxby’s chicken wings, fixings along with soda and water. There will also be a cash bar for beer and wine.

St. Andrews University will be sponsoring the entertainment for the night which is the “Blackwater Rhythm & Blues” out of Myrtle Beach. The popular band — which plays Top 40, funk, country and more — will perform on a larger stage located in the covered area near the equestrian barn.

Inside the barn is where the all-you-can-eat dining will take place. Tickets are $50 and the event will open its doors to dining at 5 p.m.

For information about the Chamber on the Half Shell or to purchase tickets, contact [email protected] or call the Chamber at 910-276-7420.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]