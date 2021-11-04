Applications to replace Alford being accepted

LAURINBURG — On Monday, the seat currently held by Scotland County Commissioner John Alford came up for grabs and applications to fill the position are now available.

Alford holds the Laurel Hill Township seat, however, he has submitted his resignation which will go into effect on Dec. 31.

“John has been an excellent commissioner,” said Board Chair Whit Gibson. “He has been on the board way longer than I have and has been involved in a variety of committees during his time serving.

“As a retired supervisor from Abbott, he knows what the workforce needs of the community are,” added Gibson. “He tried to represent and serve all of our residents to the best of his abilities all the time.”

According to a press release from Scotland County Democratic Party Chairman Walter Jackson, the Executive Committee of the Scotland County Democratic Party will be required to make a non-binding recommendation to the board of commissioners for a suitable replacement.

The replacement must reside in the Laurel Hill Township and be a registered member of the Democratic Party.

Anyone interested in the position should apply by submitting a signed letter of interest with contact information, documentation from the Scotland County Board of Elections that the applicant is a registered member of the Democratic Party residing in Laurel Hill Township and a resume.

“Whoever takes this position will take on the same responsibilities we all as commissioners have,” said Gibson. “We try to make good decisions for the people of Scotland County. They will need to be cognizant of the limited resources we have to work with and make important decisions.

“They will also need to be able to make decisions that will help make sure all 300 county employees have the resources needed to do their job and serve all our residents,” added Gibson.

Applications should be mailed to P.O. Box 37, Laurinburg, NC 28352. To be considered, applications must be received or postmarked by Nov. 31.

In total, Alford has served as a county commissioner for 17 years.

