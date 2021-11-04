Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Through Dec. 26

— Total Women Outreach Ministry is holding its Coats for Children (new) Drive. Coats can be brought to the facility at 116 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg on Saturdaysfrom 9 a.m. to noon or call 910-318-6748 for pickup.

Nov. 10

— “Composting Your Plant Material” will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Scotland County Extension Office, 231 E. Cronly St., Suite 800, in Laurinburg. This is a free workshop open to the public. It is also part six of a seven-part series that is a prerequisite to becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer. To register, contact Megan Owens at 910-277-2422. For information, contact Robby Brockman at 910-848-8027 or by email: [email protected]

Nov. 11

— Scotland County Habitat For Humanity Restore will be honoring veterans by giving out a free chili bean lunch in the Habitat parking lot. Each bowl of beans will be served with cornbread, crackers and a drink. They will also sell a lunch plate to non-veterans for $5. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. The Habitat ReStore is located at 12340 McColl Road in Laurinburg.

Nov. 12

— Scotland Early College High School, 615 Covington St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 13

— A Grief Support Group meeting will be held in the Cardinal Room at Purcell Funeral Home, located at 301 N. King St. in Laurinburg, at 1 p.m. RSVP by calling 910-610-1147. Lunch will be served. The guest speaker will be Tanya Williams.

Nov. 14

— Grace Temple Fellowship Church will host its second annual Veterans Day Service at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 3008 Hwy. 9 in Wallace, SC. This year’s theme is “Great is thy faithfulness.” Wayne Chapman, an Iraqi Freedom II, War Veteran and the senior Army instructor for Marlboro County High School, will be the guest speaker. We will also be recognizing the oldest veteran in the surrounding counties, William J. Reid, a World War II veteran who will turn 102 on Nov. 15.

Nov. 18

— “Native Plants for Sustainable Landscapes” will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Scotland County Extension Office, 231 E. Cronly St., Suite 800, in Laurinburg. This is a free workshop open to the public. It is also part seven of a seven-part series that is a prerequisite to becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer. To register, contact Megan Owens at 910-277-2422. For information, contact Robby Brockman at 910-848-8027 or by email: [email protected]

Nov. 20

— St. Mary Catholic Church will hold its 14th Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. until noon. Some of the food available includes desert rolls — which include pumpkin, red velvet, German chocolate and chocolate — pimento balls, spinach cheese balls, pumpkin pies, sweet potato pies and more. There will also be a Children’s Bazaar area, where for $5 the children can decorate their own gingerbread houses.

Dec. 2

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a “Sip and Shop” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating downtown merchants will have their extended hours and will be offering tastings, treats and much more.

Dec. 4

— The annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade will be held beginning at 3 p.m. and run through downtown Laurinburg.

Dec. 21

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.