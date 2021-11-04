Another arrest made after Tuesday shooting

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg police have made another arrest in connection with a shooting on Caledonia Road that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, on Wednesday afternoon, 32-year-old Willie Covington III of Hood Street was arrested. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm in the city limits and injury to real property.

Law enforcement arrested Covington on Maple Street without incident and he was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.

The shooting took place Tuesday around 2:02 p.m. and left a 20-year-old male of North Main Street with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital and then taken to another medical facility for further treatment. The injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation revealed that the victim was walking south on Caledonia Road with another male when a silver Honda Accord passed the two men and began shooting at them. The report states that the shooter was sitting in the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

The other male with the gunshot victim pulled out a gun and returned fire before fleeing the scene. The investigation did not reveal who the male was and he remains on the loose.

An hour after the shooting, officers observed a silver Honda Accord with a South Carolina license plate traveling on Beta Street. The officers stopped the car on North Caledonia Road near Johnson Street and arrested the driver 22-year-old Javon Dontae Malloy of Pineneedle Circle.

Malloy was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed gun and driving while license revoked. He was given a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information can contact the Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]