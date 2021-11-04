Challenges mount for East Laurinburg

EAST LAURINBURG — The uphill challenges continue to mount for East Laurinburg.

For now, the town council in East Laurinburg remains in control of decisions necessary to operate the town of about 300 — except for its finances — and a slate of newly elected officials are waiting in the wings to find out if they will have a town to lead.

On Tuesday, the state’s Local Government Commission, which is chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell and includes such state officials as Auditor Beth Wood and Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, voted unanimously to impound the financial records and accounts from East Laurinburg.

Control of the town’s finances now rests with the LGC.

That action came after the fact that East Laurinburg had failed to file an audit between 2017 and 2021. Despite offers by the LGC and State Rep. Garland Pierce to assist East Laurinburg officials in getting the town’s finances brought up to date, those town officials failed to do that.

In response, Folwell has strongly urged the General Assembly to remove the town’s charter. A vote could be forthcoming.

“I really hate it, but I am going to have to support the state’s effort to decharter East Laurinburg,” Pierce has said. “Legislation is being put together, but I do not know when a vote will happen.”

The embezzlement

Recently, the State Auditor’s Office released a report concerning the finances of East Laurinburg which stated that, between December 2016 and March 2018, a little more than $11,200 had been allegedly embezzled by the finance officer, later identified by The Laurinburg Exchange as Jennifer Lett.

The report claimed that Lett had used town monies to pay her personal utility bills and gasoline, as well as a number of checks for “questionable items.” Some of those checks had been co-signed by Councilwoman Tyresa Haywood, who is also Lett’s mother.

The state auditor’s report stated: “The Town Council should seek reimbursement from the former Finance Officer for the amount of expenditures that she incurred for personal or questionable use. The Town Council should consider pursuing legal action against the former Finance Officer.”

Those charges haven’t been filed and, since the LGC has taken control of the town’s finances, the question of whether the LGC can now file those charges has risen.

But in a statemen t from the LGC, that responsibility remains with the town officials.

”The Local Government Commission does not file criminal charges or prosecute cases,” the statement read. “Nor is it exactly the domain of the town. A town may request that the local District Attorney file criminal charges for violation of state law. The local District Attorney handles the prosecution.

“Potentially, the LGC, with its new authority as the board for financial decisions in East Laurinburg, could reach out to the District Attorney, but such a move has not been considered,” the statement continued. “The North Carolina Attorney General could prosecute criminal cases if asked to do so by the local DA when circumstances warrant a more “neutral” prosecutor. The “State”, whether through a local DA or the state AG, handles criminal cases.”

The election

On Tuesday, while the LGC was voting to take control of East Laurinburg’s finances, town residents were casting ballots to elect a mayor and three council members.

Only Haywood had filed for re-election to her council seat, but she was soundly defeated by a slew of write-in candidates.

In the mayor’s race, Gail Chavis took six votes to outdistance Terry Goodwin, who had four votes, and Joni Weatherford, who had one vote.

In the council race, winning the three seats available were Glenda Locklear with 10 votes, Judy Hagan with six votes and Terry Godwin with six votes. All three were write-in candidates.

In total, there were 10 write-in candidates for the four East Laurinburg positions.

The winners still have the opportunity to accept or reject their election victory. In addition, those winners may not end up serving, since the town is on the cusp of having its charter revoked by the General Assembly because of financial and managerial missteps.

