RichmondCC expands services, locations to benefit adult learners

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has added new services and new class locations, as well as expanded its community outreach for its Adult Education Division.

“Our ultimate goal is to enrich people’s lives so they can take the next step, whether it’s improving their English skills, gaining U.S. citizenship, earning a high school diploma or preparing for college,” said John Kester, dean of adult education. “We want to provide people with education that is purposeful and meaningful to their careers and livelihood.”

When students come into one of the adult education programs, they now take an assessment using a tool called Career Coach, and they are put in a career cluster that speaks to their interests and skills.

“Some people are just interested in getting a credential that will help them get hired into a particular field of work,” Kester said. “We have a Career Training program that will provide people with the right credentials that employers are looking for in entry level positions. This allows people to get their foot in the door with an employer and then have the potential for growth and advancement.”

The College recently created a free pre-pharmacy technician course that focuses on the math skills needed by a pharmacy technician. People can take the class to brush up on their math skills and be better prepared to successfully meet the required math score for entry into the pharmacy technician program at RichmondCC. Those not scoring high enough can retake the pre-pharmacy Technician course at no charge.

People whose goal is to get into a college program such as nursing, business, industrial mechanics, electric lineman, welding or early childhood education will be directed into college preparation classes that align with their educational plans.

“We want to help people whose goal is to not only complete their high school diploma but also advance to college level studies,” Kester said.

The Adult Education division has also expanded its classes for individuals with a documented learning disability who want career training. Instructors for these classes will work closely with RichmondCC’s Disability Services counselor to ensure students are receiving the proper support for successful learning.

The College also now offers a Preparation Course for U.S. Citizenship. In this class, students learn how to read and write English and are prepared to pass the required exams and successfully complete the interview process with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The English as a Second Language class that is offered through the Adult Education division is a part of this preparation course. Both classes are free and open to the public.

Another service of the Adult Education division is the Pearson Vue Testing Center, which allows individuals to take standardized tests for credentialing, including high school equivalency such as GED or HiSet. Other professional testing is also offered through the testing center.

Adult Education classes are available at the Hamlet Campus, Scotland County Campus and the Robinette Building. For more information about class times and meetings, call 910-410-1782