Health Clinic to receive $150,000 from county

LAURINBURG — Scotland Community Health Clinic Executive Director Ginger Cousins pleaded with the board of commissioners for financial assistance for the clinic during Monday’s meeting.

Cousins asked the board to allocate $150,000 to help finish out the 2021-22 fiscal year and the board unanimously voted in favor of the request.

“I am extremely thankful and feel very blessed for them agreeing to help the clinic,” said Cousins. “This money will help us continue to provide health care for our patients.

“One of our main purposes at the clinic is to provide free health care and prescription medication for uninsured patients ages 18 to 64 who are Scotland County residents,” added Cousins.

Diabetes, hypertension, COPD and other chronic conditions, according to Cousins, is treated at the clinic along with any acute issues the patients may have.

“The clinic works with Scotland Memorial Hospital to provide lab work and diagnostic testing as needed for our patients’ health and wellness,” said Cousins. “This includes mammograms and PAPS at no cost to patients.

“This year we also worked with Walgreens to provide vaccines to more than 50 patients,” added Cousins.

Cousins also said it is expected for the clinic to reach nearly $2 million in free prescription medications for its patients.

“This includes vitamin D to help keep our patients’ immune system healthy,” said Cousins. “We also provide hand sanitizers, masks and many over-the-counter health items for our patients such as vitamins, lotions, cold medications and Tylenol that are donated through MedAssist in Charlotte.”

The clinic, however, does not prescribe any types of narcotics unless there is an acute need such as kidney stones.

“I have also requested that if the board is satisfied and happy with the results that come from the money they have agreed to provide, that they consider also supporting us in the 2022-2022 fiscal year,” said Cousins.

For information on the Scotland Community Health Clinic and the services it supplies, call the office at 910-276-9912.

