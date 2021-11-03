SEarCH to host blood drive

LAURINBURG — Scotland Early College High School will be hosting a blood drive on Nov. 12.

From 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. the school will be opening up for the public to come in and donate blood.

“Currently, the American Red Cross is experiencing its lowest blood donation rate at this point in the year in over six years,” said SEarCH Blood Program Leader Hinson Peed. “The need for blood is greater now more than ever as people start to return to normal and elective surgeries resume.”

The blood drive will have a theme of “Be a Hero. Give Blood,” according to Peed and those wanting to give blood are encouraged to to make an appointment. Appointments can be made by going to redcrossblood.org and using the code SCOTLAND. Walk-ins will be accepted as well as long as there is space.

“For those wondering if it’s safe to donate, the American Red Cross has several safety measures in place to protect donors from COVID-19,” Peed said. “First, all donors and volunteers will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, enhanced disinfecting will be practiced, volunteers will be wearing gloves when interacting with donors, and social distancing will be practiced when possible.”

“We are super excited to have several more student volunteers join our team to serve each and every donor,” Peed added. “We want to ensure that every person who comes to give blood knows just how valuable their donation is.”

