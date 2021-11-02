Man arrested in connection to Tuesday shooting

LAURINBURG — One man was injured and another arrested after a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the area of McKenize Street and Caledonia Road around 2:02 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived on the scene they located a 20-year-old male of North Main Street who was shot in the leg. The investigation revealed that the male was walking south on Caledonia Road with another male when a silver Honda Accord passed the two men and began shooting at them. The report states that the shooter was sitting in the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

The other male with the gunshot victim pulled out a gun and returned fire before fleeing the scene. The investigation did not reveal who the male was.

The victim was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital and then taken to another medical facility for further treatment. The injuries are not life-threatening.

An hour later around 3:15 p.m. officers observed a silver Honda Accord with a South Carolina license plate traveling on Beta Street. The officers stopped the car on North Caledonia Road near Johnson Street and arrested the driver 22-year-old Javon Dontae Malloy of Pineneedle Circle.

Malloy was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed gun and driving while license revoked.

The investigation is ongoing with more charges and more arrests expected.

Anyone with information can contact the Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]