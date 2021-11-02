State votes to take over East Laurinburg

Next step is for General Assembly to decharter the town of 300

RALEIGH — Due to years of what has been described as “futile efforts to help a resistant East Laurinburg to correct major bookkeeping, banking and auditing deficiencies,” the Local Government Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to impound the Scotland County town’s books and assume full control of the town’s finances.

The resolution came before the LGC in the wake of a recent investigative report by the State Auditor’s Office that a former finance officer — identified in an earlier The Laurinburg Exchange story as Jennifer Lett — used more than $11,200 of town funds for personal or questionable expenses that drained the town bank account, resulting in overdrafts and lack of money for town operations.

The finance officer’s mother, a sitting Town Council member, reportedly countersigned some of those checks. The report also concluded Town Council failed to provide oversight and lacked written accounting policies and procedures. The report recommended legal action be taken.

The report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office strongly suggested that the East Laurinburg Town Council file criminal charges against Lett. Despite the current mayor claiming that would happen, The Laurinburg Exchange has found no evidence any charges have been filed yet.

State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, who chairs the LGC, said during his monthly “Ask me Anything” press conference this week that “there is no took in the state’s toolbox that can fix East Laurinburg.” He has called on the General Assembly to immediately revoke the charter of East Laurinburg because “it has ceased to function as a viable governing unit.”

According to State Rep. Garland Pierce, who represents Scotland County, legislation to decharter East Laurinburg “is being put together.” The LGC passed a resolution to that effect in April.

Concerning Tuesday’s election for four open seats in East Laurinburg — including the mayor’s post — Folwell pointed out that only one candidate filed to run for one of the three town commissioners position and nobody filed to run for the open mayor seat.

He wasn’t sure, however, what that would mean when the town is dechartered.

“Even the School of Government hasn’t had to deal with this situation before,” he said. “I can probably answer that question better (Wednesday).”

East Laurinburg would be the eighth government unit under LGC financial control. The others are Eureka (Wayne County), Kingstown (Cleveland County), Pikeville (Wayne County), Robersonville (Martin County), Spencer Mountain (Gaston County), Spring Lake (Cumberland County) and Cliffside Sanitary District (Rutherford County).

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]