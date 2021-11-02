Health department makes 24 inspections

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 24 inspections of area food service locations during the month of October.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— Oct. 5: Shaw Academy Cafeteria, Laurinburg, 97.5

— Oct. 6: Nics Pic Kwik Deli No. 1, Laurinburg, 93.0

— Oct. 6: Holiday Inn Express, Laurinburg, 96.5

— Oct. 6: Fore’s Family Restaurant, Laurinburg, 94.0

— Oct. 6: Carlie C’s IGA, Laurinburg, 95.0

— Oct. 7: Country Side Dinner, Laurinburg, 88.5

— Oct. 7: Captain Larry’s Seafood, Laurinburg, 92.5

— Oct. 8: Nics Pic Kwik Deli No. 3, Wagram, 91.5

— Oct. 8: Carver Middle School Cafeteria, Laurel Hill, 98.0

— Oct. 9: Krazy Kuzzin’s Concessions, Laurinburg, 97.0

— Oct. 12: Nics Pic Kwik #12, Laurinburg, 94.0

— Oct. 13: South Johnson Elementary School, Laurinburg, 93.0

— Oct. 13: Scotia Village Cafe, Laurinburg, 97.0

— Oct. 14: Nicky’s Stop N Shop, Laurinburg, 96.0

— Oct. 14: Captain D’s, Laurinburg, 91.5

— Oct. 15: Little Fugi Grill, Laurinburg, 95.5

— Oct. 15: Food Lion Deli 690, Laurinburg, 97.5

— Oct. 15: Food Lion South, Laurinburg, 99.5

— Oct. 18: Spring Hill Middle School Cafeteria, Laurinburg, 98.0

— Oct. 21: Scotland High School Cafeteria, Laurinburg, 96.0

— Oct. 21: Miyako Asian Bistro, Laurinburg, 91.5

— Oct. 22: Hampton Inn, Laurinburg, 97.5

— Oct. 26: Papa Johns Pizza, Laurinburg, 96.0

— Oct. 29: Pizza Inn, Laurinburg, 92.0