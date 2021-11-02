‘Ritz’ will be virtual on Saturday

LAURINBURG — The countdown to the annual “Putting on the Ritz: A Gala of Giving” has gotten to the single digits.

Saturday night the Scotland Memorial Foundation will host the second virtual “Putting on the Ritz,” which will include the 2021 Fund the Need, the drawing of the Ritz Raffle winner and a virtual band performance. While Saturday is still a few days away. the community can get an early start by beginning to browse and bid on the auction items.

“We’ve got over 200 items that are up and we keep getting more items so more is going up every day,” said Scotland Memorial Foundation Executive Director Kirsten Dean. “We’ve really got something for everyone from jewelry, furniture, trips and experiences we have a lot of different options with a lot of different price points.”

Dean added bidding will continue until after 8 p.m. which is when texts will be sent out to get those final bids in.

“There is no fee for anyone to watch the event online,” Dean said. “You can sign up on our website to get a reminder about it and we’re encouraging everyone to sign on a bit early so you can hear about our sponsors and underwriters as well as about the Foundation … at about 7 we’ll launch into the Fund the Need with our auctioneer and once we finish with that we’ll have the drawing for the Ritz Raffle followed by a virtual performance by the Jim Morgan Jazz Group.”

This year the event’s “Fund the Need” will benefit the “Free Mammogram Screening Program,” which helps provide free mammogram screening to women who are unable to afford the costs associated with getting a regular mammogram.

Besides, the online silent auction items going up online will be more than 80 bottles of wine for the Wine Wall drawing, a favorite of attendees in the past.

“We have a large selection of wines that go up to $100,” Dean said. “On about eight of them there are free trips and six or seven of them have gift certificates for dinners or experiences. All you have to do is go online and order however many you want and we blindly draw a cork that’s matched up to a number … you could get a red wine, a white wine, a rose or a bubbly wine.”

To keep up with the new items being added on the silent auction and updates on the Ritz, follow the Scotland Memorial Foundation Facebook page.

“We really hope people will join us on Saturday,” Dean said. “It’s going to be a fun night and like always we couldn’t do this without our sponsors and our underwriters, it just wouldn’t be possible and we’re so thankful for them.”

For information, visit the website www.event.gives/ritz21/ or contact 910-291-7551.

