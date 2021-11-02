Mr. McBogle found safe and returned home

LAURINBURG — Mr. McBogle has been found.

The Laurinburg Exchange’s resident and iconic ghost was on the loose over the last several weeks, but his wafting through the airwaves came to and end on Halloween weekend when Alice Brown and her two children — Alivia, 8, and Drew, 5 — located Mr. McBogle near the Scotland County Memorial Library.

He was returned on Tuesday — safe and still smiling.

Brown and the general public were given clues over the past few weeks that helped direct them along the ghost’s journey around Scotland County.

In the short time between discovering Mr. McBogle and returning him to The Exchange, Brown and her family enjoyed taking photos of him in several areas, including during a car ride around Laurinburg.

“Mr. McBogle helped add a special touch on our haunted shack on North Pine Villa Drive,” Alice said. “He enjoyed his day and went on a little roadtrip to pick the kids up from school before we returned him.”

She added that her family had recently moved to Laurinburg after living in Mississippi and Louisiana, and the hunt for Mr. McBogle helped she and the children learn more about the area.

“We were able to visit a lot of areas — like Temperance Hall and local cemeteries and the John Blue House — and it was quite educational,” Alice said. “At first, the clues didn’t help much at all, but toward the end we started thinking about the library.”

It was there that Mr. McBogle was found nestled in among the trees near the bookmobile.

“Thank you again for doing the Ghost Hunt,” Alice said. “We enjoyed it.“

The family will now receive a $100 reward for finding The Exchange’s ghost, and he has now been returned to his home.

Watch for other “Find the ….” contests by The Laurinburg Exchange.

