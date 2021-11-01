Street gang investigator training attracts officers from federal, state, and local agencies

LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College in partnership with the North Carolina Gang Investigators’ Association hosted a three-day course in Basic Street Gang Investigator Training for sworn law enforcement officers.

The training, which provided basic, entry-level knowledge for those assigned to work with street gangs, attracted 31 officers from across the state and at all levels of law enforcement – federal, state, and local. Students included special agents, police officers, detention officers, and probation and parole officers from:

· Laurinburg PD

· U.S. Dept. of Defense – Military Police

· NC State Bureau of Investigation

· NC Dept. of Corrections

· Adult Corrections & Juvenile Justice (Two separate divisions)

· Ashe County

· Onslow County

· Durham PD

· Cary PD

· Dunn PD

· Fayetteville PD

· Hoke County

· Bladen County

· Robeson County

· Lumberton PD

· Fairmont PD

“Approximately 75% of inmates within the prison system of North Carolina are affiliated with a gang,” said Lee Hinson, director of law enforcement training at RCC. “This course will help our officers better identify gang members and collect intelligence, as needed, to solve crimes.”

Training was offered at no cost to sworn law enforcement officers