School district mulling teacher housing

LAURINBURG — The Human Resources Department of Scotland County Schools is always looking for incentives to recruit teachers to the district, but now the system is looking at something that could make it stand out.

During Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Education meeting, Chief Human Resources Officer Dannie T. Williams spoke about local housing for teachers.

This isn’t the first time Williams has spoken to the board about housing, but now a meeting has happened with the school district and other local entities.

Helping with this project is the North Carolina State Employee Credit Union, which has a program in its foundation called the Teacher Housing Financing Program.

“I was a part of teacher housing in another district,” Williams said in August. “It is a joint effort between the board of education and the county commissioners and the city. It’s a tri-fold effort between everyone and it really pays for itself and when the building is paid for that money goes back to the board … it’s a way to help draw people into the area.”

It was later in August when Williams began bringing more updates to the board including having spoken with Bertie County, who was the most recent county in the state to formulate the teacher housing. In the state, there are five districts that have built apartment complexes for teachers.

This week, held the first of the meetings for the future Partners for Scotland County Schools, which will be a five-member board of directors.

The board of directors would include a chair, vice-chair, secretary, grant and accountability seat and a community liaison. On Tuesday, Williams met with Economic Development Director Mark Ward, Executive Director for the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Chris English, County Manager Kevin Patterson and City Manager Charles Nichols.

“It was really just a brainstorming meeting,” Nichols said. “They asked us there to help get the feel for the community and good locations for the potential housing but also ask if there was a need for housing for our city and county employees. There was a lot of good discussion ranging from building the housing on some of the IEJ property since there’s a lot unused land there or if they are able to use previously built locations or if it has to be built new.”

Staff at Scotland County Schools have also been sent a survey on the topic to see if they feel like there is a need for housing as well.

“We would like to have this all completed by this calendar year of December even though we’re just beginning the process,” Williams said. “We are in the midst of all this to apply for an NC tax-exempt number that we hope to have complete by this calendar year.”

