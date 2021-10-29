Break-in

WAGRAM — The Dollar General reported to the Sheriff’s Office that unknown persons broke into the store on Monday. The investigation was turned over to the Wagram Police Department.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hood Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole an AK-47 rifle valued at $600. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke into their residence and stole a 9mm Ruger pistol, a .22 caliber lever action rifle, a Keltec rifle, a double-barrel shotgun, an Apple iPad and an X-Box game system totaling $1,659. The entry to the home was made through a bedroom window.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that a generator was stolen from their residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A 45-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that their bank card and EBT cards were taken and both used to spend $2,600 worth of items.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen their 2014 Ford Fusion. The vehicle was recovered in Fayetteville and there is a person of interest.

GIBSON — A resident of Quicktown Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that their 2003 Nissan Maximum was stolen.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —A resident of Williams Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that the tires of their vehicle were cut causing an estimated $250 in damages.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Longleaf Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had caused $200 damage to their vehicle by scratching the paint.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Marcellus Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had shot at the residence causing $200 damage to a window.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Carolina Pawn reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had passed a counterfeit unemployment check for $432. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kristen Locklear, 30, of Morgan Circle was arrested Tuesday for larceny by an employee. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dameian Martin, 46, of Carver Street was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Justin Davis, 34, was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — William Alex Breeden Jr., 53 was arrested Wednesday for felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.