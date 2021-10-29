SALUTE TO VETERANS

LAURINBURG — The downtown business district here is now just the second in the state that is honoring veterans with the Hometown Heroes banners.

Hosted by the American Legion Posts 50 and 181, the first batch of banners went up earlier this week and will stay up until the city begins to put the Christmas decorations up.

In total, there will be 16 banners up this year honoring multiple veterans in the community, many of which were actually a surprise to the vets.

Erin Farr purchased a banner for her brother Alton Farr as a surprise for his retirement after reading about the program.

“I kept asking him questions to fill out the form and then he started asking a lot of questions,” Erin said. “Then when I asked him for a picture of him in his uniform was when he really got suspicious.”

Alton enlisted in 1996 — the same year he graduated from Scotland High — beginning in the Marine Corps before transitioning into the army to become a Special Forces Green Beret. He retired earlier this year.

“I want people to know that just because you are from a small town in North Carolina that doesn’t mean that you can not achieve great things,” Erin said. “I am very proud of him and the man that he has become; an outstanding soldier, husband and father. My own son looks up to him and wants to become an Army Special Forces Green Beret just like him one day soon.”

Erin added her brother has so many accomplishments she wants people to know about but the list would go on forever.

“On the banner, they only could list so much,” Erin said. “But I want people to know he has actually fought in two wars; Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He has also received the Meritorious Service Medal.”

Alton is currently living in Tampa, Florida, while Erin, her oldest sister and their mother live in Scotland County.

Her hero

For Sandra Skamperle, her husband Dan is her hero so she wanted to be able to honor and surprise him with a flag commemorating his service.

“This is such a wonderful idea to honor these men and women who have served in our military, sacrificed so much and defended our freedom,” Skamperle said. “Dan has always been very proud of his military service in the United States Army Special Forces known as the Green Berets. Whenever he hears the National Anthem, at the conclusion, he always says “Airborne” with his right hand over his heart.”

Sandra was joined in the special project by her sons and daughter-in-law’s who all thought it was a great project that their dad would love.

“This morning once it was hung, friends sent him pictures of his banner and he was very surprised and so very proud,” Skamperle said. “He asked me to ride down Main Street and read all the banners to him which I did. His words, ‘God Bless them’ … we are grateful to the city of Laurinburg and Scotland County for recognizing our Hometown Heroes. Thank you and God Bless all our veterans, active duty and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their service to our nation.”

Father and son

Out of the banners two of them share the same last name — Hart. The banners are for Walter Hart Jr. and LTC. William Hart, a father and son who both served their country.

William purchased a banner to honor the service of his father who served in World War II and the Vietnam War, where he had received the Bronze Star for his actions.

“His service began in 1942 and culminated with his retirement in 1969,” William said. “He moved to Laurinburg in 1966 .. he was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.”

For William, his wife purchased the banner to honor his more than 37 years of military service.

“He joined the Marine Corps at 17 as an enlisted member from 1970 to 1976 was stationed in Guantanamo Bay Cuba until he turned 18,” Brinda Hart said. “He then deployed to Okinawa, Vietnam, Japan, and several other locations … he joined the North Carolina National Guard as a member of 2nd BN 252 Armor and served in various duty positions within the North Carolina National Guard. He graduated Officer Candidate School in 1982 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. Eventually, he transferred to the Army Reserve and retired in 2012.”

Brinda shared that William was an original member of the Office for the Administrative Review of the Detention of Enemy Combatants and later as Administrative Review Board member.

“Both these boards, Combatant Status Review Tribunal and Administrative Review Board were the first enemy combatant tribunals conducted since World War II,” Brinda said. “Later he was assigned to the Pentagon and served on the Crisis Action Team Training Desk during some of the Iraq/Afghanistan deployments.”

William wasn’t the only one to follow in his father’s footsteps in the military, though according to Brinda, his brother served as well.

Next year

While the banners might not be up long this year, the material they’re made out of is meant to last at least five years — so each one will be able to go up again next year.

“Next year we plan to have them put up by Memorial Day and they’ll stay up until Veterans Day,” said Terry Parker. “We have a couple right now that still need to go up so we’re hoping that next week they’ll all be up … we’re also planning on putting some booklets out that will have information on each person who is on a banner because not everyone knows who they are.”

Parker added Jacksonville was the first in the state to begin doing these banners but she expects more will join in.

“They look fantastic and we’ve getting such positive feedback from the community,” Parker said. “From those with family members on the banners to those who don’t everyone they’re all enjoying having them up and saying so many positive things about it.”

To buy a banner or for information on them, call 910-280-1874.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]