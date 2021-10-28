RCC closer to tractor-trailer training site, SRAA looks for future purchase

LAURINBURG — During the Southeast Regional Airport Authority meeting on Thursday, board members discussed the future of a piece of property on Charles Craft Lane near the airport that Richmond Community College will be utilizing for tractor-trailer driver training.

The property sits just across from a small lot which is owned by the SRAA; the proposed RCC property is in a location that could be used for industrial needs after the college is no longer in need of it.

“RCC has not yet taken ownership from Scotland County,” said Assistant Director Seth Hatchell. “Once the school’s grant for the project is finalized the staff will be able to move forward with their plans.

“On the facility property there will be a fenced-in area, a building which will house a meeting area and restrooms and a new driving area made of either concrete or pavement,” added Hatchell.

According to Hatchell, RCC is looking at hopefully having the facility functional by the spring of 2023.

The SRAA is interested in the property for possible airport expansion down the road.

“We would like to be able to have first say on the property when the time comes that the school no longer needs it,” said Hatchell. “With it being located across from property we already own and property we are already looking into, it could be a great investment.”

During the discussion, the question did arise as to how long after completion of the project could SRAA take ownership of the property while still allowing RCC to continue utilizing it, however, there was not a clear answer available.

“Of course as long as RCC is still utilizing the grant money, the deed has to remain in the school’s name,” said Hatchell. “If the SRAA did take ownership while the school was still using the property, of course, we would allow that to continue as long as needed.”

November and December meeting dates for the Southeast Regional Airport Authority have already been released due to the upcoming holidays. The board is set to meet on Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, pending any major schedule conflicts.

“As always, our ultimate goals are to be the best general aviation airport we can be, use additional land infrastructure to generate additional jobs for the community and to bring new investment to the area,” said Chairman Guy McCook.

