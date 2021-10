Courtesy photo

The staff and management at Scotland Regional Hospice will observe National Hospice & Palliative Care Month in November. In the photo is: Pennie Thomas, social worker; Jill Ward, director of clinical operations; Charlotte Hatcher, administrative assistant; Heather Oxendine, RN; Nikki Cummings, RN; Aimee Johnson, director of finance; and Latonia Graham, AR/QAPI specialist.