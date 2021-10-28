Early voting for Maxton election ends Saturday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections has seen a total of two absentee voters so far for the upcoming municipal election in Maxton.

“Comparing that number to years past, the numbers are down,” said Executive Director Dell Parker. “In 2017, we saw 11 and in 2019, we had 40.”

The deadline for Maxton residents to send in mail-in absentee ballots was Tuesday. The actual ballots, however, must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 and in the office no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.

“Absentee One-Stop Early Voting is being held at the Elections Office Scotland County Annex located on E. Cronley Street in Laurinburg,” said Parker. “The city of Laurinburg is the only municipality not holding elections in this year’s General Elections.”

Hours for One-Stop Early Voting on Friday are 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.; for Saturday, the final day, the hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Parker, COVID precautions are being taken to help ensure the safety of all voters and workers.

“We will have all of the same protocols in place as we had in the 2020 general election,” said Parker. “Social distancing will be practiced, face masks will be available for anyone who would like to have one, each voter will be given their own pen to use, the booths will be cleaned after each voter and the election staff will be stationed behind sneeze guards.”

Information on the upcoming election and other details involved with the Scotland County Board of Elections can be found on its website at https://www.scotlandcounty.org/332/Elections.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]