Laurel Hill man arrested with 2.2 pounds of drugs

LAURINBURG —A Laurel Hill man was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop revealed more than 2 pounds of drugs.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, around 10 p.m. officers observed a vehicle run a stop sign at North Caledonia and Old Lumberton roads, which lead to the traffic stop. Driving the vehicle was 23-year-old Keyondre Purvis and, when officers spoke to him, they detected the odor of marijuana.

Purvis willingly turned over a bag of marijuana and, during that time, officers also observed a .40 caliber pistol in plain view inside the vehicle.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found more marijuana in the trunk, along with scales and $1,135 in cash. In total, the report stated Purvis was found to have 2.2 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle

Purvis was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of drug sale, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to stop at a duly erected stop sign and driving while license revoked.

He was given a $12,000 bond and placed in the Scotland County Jail.

