Sheriff’s Office investigating nightclub shooting that left one dead

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a nightclub shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Trevor Murphy, deputies were dispatched at approximately 3:40 a.m. Sunday to The Hut Nightclub on Ellison Court in Bennettsville about a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the club owner, who advised that while closing down and cleaning up, a male individual who had been banned from the club walked in wanting a drink.

“After advising the man that he was not allowed back at the club due to an incident that occurred a few weeks prior, and asking him to leave, witnesses advised that, as the man was leaving, he turned and began assaulting the security guard working the front door,” Murphy said.

Witnesses attempted to get the man off of the security guard, but were unsuccessful. As the male was on top of the security guard, the guard retrieved a firearm from his person and shot the male, Toran Ralphael Simmons, twice.

Murphy said Simmons died as a result of those gunshots wounds.

Murphy said the security guard was taken into custody and transported to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

“After reviewing the evidence of the case with the judge and solicitor’s office, the guard was released from custody without charges pending autopsy results and evidence testing to be conducted by SLED,” Murphy said.

***

RCC president says challenges have made college stronger

HAMLET — The president of Richmond Community College reflected on the challenges of the past two years, from a major cyberattack on the College’s computer network to a worldwide pandemic, and said the College is stronger because of these events.

“We adapted, we evolved, we learned, but through all that time, our doors remained open to the communities that we serve and the students that count on us,” said Dr. Dale McInnis during the 2021 Convocation held at the Cole Auditorium on Wednesday. “As we learn to live in a world where this virus may always be present, we must shift our focus from surviving to thriving.”

Before the president’s state-of-the-college speech, 28 employees were recognized for their many years of service to the college, and the winners of several awards were recognized.

***

Student killed in crash will be laid to rest Friday

LUMBERTON — The legacy left behind by a 17-year-old Fairmont High School student who died in a car crash over the weekend will live on even after she is laid to rest on Friday.

Makenzie Norton of Lumberton died after she was involved in a Sunday evening single-vehicle crash on Broadridge Road in Orrum. She was a senior at Fairmont High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

She is the daughter of Erica Cooper and Michael Lee Norton. Norton also leaves behind three brothers Gavin, Luke and Jaxon Norton and her sister Emory Norton.

Norton’s family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Broad Ridge Baptist Church in Orrum. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the church at 949 N. Broadridge Road, followed by a graveside service at the Britt Family Cemetery.

***

Wadesboro-native wins ‘Outstanding Airmen’ award

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST – The Air Force has announced the 2021 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year award, to include JB MDL’s U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jamonica Smith, 87th Security Forces Squadron, Raven Team Member.

While on a mission in Africa, she was notified by her leadership that she will be going to Washington D.C. to represent Air Mobility Command as one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

“I am grateful, honored, humbled, and a little still in shock,” said Smith. “It’s a blessing to accept this award and I hope that anyone looking-in can see that if they push themselves far enough, anything is possible.”

Smith is a native of Wadesboro, North Carolina. She joined the Air Force in 2017. She is a Raven Team Member, described by many as one of the most elite programs in Security Forces. It requires extreme physical fitness and mental tenacity, as Ravens are sent into austere environments that are deemed high threat areas to ensure AMC assets, such as aircraft, cargo and personnel, arrive and depart safely.

From Champion Media reports