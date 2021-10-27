Habitat dedicates 50th Scotland County home

LAURINBURG — On Tuesday, Laurinburg resident Delarious Martin received the keys to her new, move-in ready home from Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County. The home also just happened to be the 50th home to be built by the organization.

“It is a great pleasure and honor to be able to celebrate this occasion, and to be able to experience this with Delarious and her family,” said Executive Director Chris Carpenter. “Our mission is to eliminate sub-standard housing in Scotland County and it is a great accomplishment to be standing in this, our 5oth home built.”

Martin was emotional as she addressed the crowd that was in attendance to celebrate the momentous occasion and said that she is honored and feels very fortunate to have the opportunity.

“I appreciate not only my new home but the opportunity and friends I have made along the way,” said Martin. “I fully intend to be present and help the next homeowner with her volunteer time and help pay it forward. I have really enjoyed my time with everyone and I have learned many things and value all of it.”

The Rev. Darrell “B.J. Gibson was also at the ceremony to not only bless the home, but to present Martin with a family Bible.

“It is an honor, as Delarious’s pastor, to be here and to be part of this great opportunity,” said Gibson. “I wish all great things to this family as they begin the process of moving into their new home and continue to grow as a family within these walls.”

Martin plans to begin moving her family’s belongings in over the weekend.

