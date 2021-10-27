Courtesy photo

Scotland County Schools bus driver Felisa McKeithan was honored Monday night during the Scotland County Board. McKeithan received recognition by Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. John Hunt for her quick thinking during a bus accident on Aug. 26, 2021. McKeithan was driving Bus 38 was driving south on Hwy. 401 when a vehicle entered their lane of traffic and struck the bus. Hunt gave McKeithan an award from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office honoring her for her passion and commitment to the children in the county. Board member Tony Spaulding also presented the award.