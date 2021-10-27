Man arrested on child pornography charges

GIBSON — A Scotland County man has been arrested after being found to be in possession of child pornography.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old James Harrell Jacobs Jr. of Smith Road in Gibson was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The arrest comes after the North Carolina Crimes Against Children’s taskforce received a cyber tip that Jacobs was in possession of child pornography and forwarded the tip to the Sheriff’s Office.

With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Laurinburg Police Department, the investigation was conducted and found that the tip received was true.

Jacobs was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $400,000 bond.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]