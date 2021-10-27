Break-in

WAGRAM — The Dollar General reported to the Sheriff’s Office that unknown persons broke into the store on Monday. The investigation was turned over to the Wagram Police Department.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hood Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole an AK-47 rifle valued at $600. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke into their residence and stole a 9mm Ruger pistol, a .22 caliber lever action rifle, a Keltec rifle, a double-barrel shotgun, an Apple iPad and an X-Box game system totaling $1,659. The entry to the home was made through a bedroom window.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that a generator was stolen from their residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A 45-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that their bank card and EBT cards were taken and both used to spend $2,600 worth of items.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —A resident of Williams Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that the tires of their vehicle were cut causing an estimated $250 in damages.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Carolina Pawn reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had passed a counterfeit unemployment check for $432. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kristen Locklear, 30, of Morgan Circle was arrested Tuesday for larceny by an employee. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dameian Martin, 46, of Carver Street was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Justin Davis, 34, was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear. He was given a $500 bond.