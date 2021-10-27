UNCP alumni relive memories during 50th reunion

PEMBROKE – Gary Locklear and Tim Brayboy enjoyed long and distinguished careers in the legal field and education, respectively.

Locklear is a retired Robeson County Superior Court judge. Brayboy spent three decades with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Both credit UNC Pembroke for providing the foundation for their success.

Locklear and Brayboy were among the guests who attended a luncheon as part of UNCP Homecoming in honor of graduates of 50 years.

“The university means a lot to me. Had it not been for this university, I don’t know how my life would have turned out,” said Brayboy, a 1964 graduate and a Cary, N.C., resident.

Asked about his former professors who impacted his educational career, he quickly rattled off the names—Drs. Adolph Dial, Andrew Ransom, James Ebert and English Jones.

“English Jones taught us agriculture. I majored in health and physical education, but I also have a minor in agriculture. It was inspiration from Dr. Jones that got me involved in agriculture.”

Locklear excelled as a student, graduating in three years before finishing law school and entering private practice. He would go on to serve as an assistant district attorney and chief district court judge in Robeson County.

“I left the best job in the world when I retired,” said Locklear, a 1970 graduate who was accompanied by his wife, Molly, a 1973 graduate. “And that’s all because I got my start right here. Had I not had this opportunity, I don’t know where I would be today. I owe a really good living and a good retirement to UNCP.”

This was only the second visit Bonnie Trask has made to campus after earning her biology degree in 1976. A native of Elizabethtown, Trask retired after 30 years with Horry County Schools in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She met her husband, Val, who wrestled while attending UNCP in the1970s.

Karen Jenkins, a 1976 graduate, has been attending Homecoming for 53 years. Still, last weekend was an emotional one as she was attending her first without her husband, Charles Jenkins, a former provost, who served the university from 1971 to 2018. He died in August.

“It was wonderful to be back on campus for homecoming week. It’s always exciting to see everyone,” Jenkins said. “UNCP shaped my life. It’s been my second home for many, many years. I’ve enjoyed the athletics, the performances at Givens Performing Arts Center and everything that Pembroke has to offer.”