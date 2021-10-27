Virus cases steady, other numbers improve in county

LUMBERTON — While the number of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County has held steady over the last seven days, other numbers regarding the virus have improved in the county in the last week.

There were 159 new cases reported by the Robeson County Health Department between Oct. 19 and Monday; this is marginally up from the 155 cases from Oct. 12-18. There have now been 26,825 total virus cases in Robeson County since March 2020.

Only one virus-related death was reported by the Health Department between Oct. 19 and Monday, the 424th of the pandemic in Robeson County. This is down from the four deaths reported from Oct. 12-18, and is the least in a seven-day period since a week with no deaths in mid-July.

The county’s testing positivity rate is at 5.1% over the last 14 days, fractions above the stated goal of 5%.

As of Tuesday, there have been 55,060 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, or 42% of the population, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics; 48,879 individuals are considered fully vaccinated, or 37%.

NBC to feature Anson throughout 2022 election coverage

WADESBORO — Anson County will be a focus of year-long NBC News and “Meet the Press” project called County to County which aims to provide deeper context to the 2022 mid-term elections through the lens of specific communities across the country that are representative of larger voting blocks.

As part of the project, which NBC began in the lead-up to the 2020 election, NBC News Correspondent Antonia Hylton will be embedding within the Anson County community to get a sense of how national issues resonate locally.

Chuck Todd, host of “Meet the Press,” said that Hylton will be coming to the county multiple times a month, and will be publishing stories throughout her time here.

Underwood uses mural to challenge residents to ‘Be the Difference’

LUMBERTON — Local 16-year-old Maggie Underwood has brought her “Be The Difference” concept into fruition with the completion of a 25-by-50-foot mural at Robeson County Church and Community Center’s Home Store.

Underwood and Arizona Carter recently were named the winners of the Home Store Mural Contest, meaning they had the opportunity to design and paint murals on the Home Store’s exterior wall, which is about 150 feet wide. Each student won a $1,000 cash prize and each will receive $1,000 to buy supplies to be used in painting.

Underwood, an 11th-grade student at Lumberton High School, created an image with a farm and church situated on rolling hills. In the foreground the image depicts a hand reaching out to give a basket of produce, filled with produce common in North Carolina, to another outstretched hand.

The words “BE THE DIFFERENCE” is stretched across the top of the image, a phrase that Underwood said he believes fit the description of the Robeson County Church and Community Center and its mission, to assist those in need.

Chance named to children’s leadership, advocacy fellowship

ROCKINGHAM — Katrina Chance, Executive Director of the Richmond County Partnership for Children, has been selected to participate in the National Black Child Development Institute’s (NBCDI) Policy Fellowship.

Chance currently works with the Charlotte chapter of NBCDI, and previously worked with a chapter in Atlanta, Georgia. She said the NBCDI assists family who have “historically been left out,” but is advantageous for people of all backgrounds.

Chance said that she wants to use this opportunity as a way to bring in ideas from other people around the country to transform Richmond County. Specifically, Chance added that early childhood educators do not receive the funding that they should be earning, and she wants to explore ways to change that.

