Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

Dozens of cars drove around the Scotland County Courthouse on Friday evening for the second annual Trunk or Treat put on by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Children stuck their heads out of backseat windows, sunroofs and some even sat in the beds of trucks with their parents to collect the candy during the drive-thru event. This event was the first to kick off the Halloween season — look for more details on upcoming Halloween events in Wednesday’s issue of The Exchange.