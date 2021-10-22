Break-in

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the break-in to a vehicle that was broken down on the side of the road on Old Wire Road near Rockingham Road. The suspects pried open the trunk but nothing was taken.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Marston Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone stole a lawnmower — and utility trailer from the property back in September. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that a four-wheeler was stolen from the property.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Keystone Way reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that a firearm was stolen from them.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Gill Street reported to the police department on Thursday that a grill and propane tank valued at $200 was taken.

LAURINBURG — Fastenal on McColl Road reported to the police department on Thursday that eight catalytic converters were taken from vehicles at the business $14,000.

LAURINBURG — Parker Furniture on McColl Road reported to the police department on Thursday that one catalytic converter were taken from a vehicle at the business totaling $1,000.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the light and water department.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — An 80-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that she was told she owed money to Amazon and sent $700 in gift cards to the person.

Arson

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating an arson that occurred Thursday morning on Washington Street, the residence was vacant and did not have power at the time of the fire. The estimated damage was $40,000 total loss. There was a white male seen fleeing the area when the fire began and the case is still under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 35, of Bizzell Street was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Richard Anthony Lee, 55, was arrested Thursday for seven counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. The charge comes in connection to vehicles being taken from a business on Hwy. 79 and being sold to a scrapyard. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Edward Lee Brown, 56, was arrested Thursday for seven counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. The charge comes in connection to vehicles being taken from a business on Hwy. 79 and being sold to a scrapyard. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tyreek Simmons, 24, of Gibson was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.