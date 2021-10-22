MedAssist holds first medicine giveaway

LAURINBURG — Hundreds of cars lined up at the James L. Morgan Complex on Friday for free over-the-counter medicines.

The NC MedAssist program was offering its first drive-through event in the county, which included items like over-the-counter cold, cough and flu medicine, pain relief, vitamins, children’s medicine and more.

“NC MedAssist is North Carolina’s free pharmacy program and we serve all 100 counties,” said Event and Project Manager Lisa Szabo. “This is one of the ways we’re able to identify those people in the community that are uninsured, they come out and we’re able to not only live them some over the counter medicine but have that one-on-one with them and get them that information.

“If someone who comes through … is interested in the program we will take down their information and we have a social care worker who will reach out and get them enrolled in the program,” Szabo continued. “This program helps give them life-saving medications like insulin and blood pressure medications and inhalers.”

Szabo explained that around 1,000 premade bags were ready to be given out Friday which included some of the most commonly asked for over-counter items. However, 150 people had pre-registered online, which gave them the opportunity to pick out exactly what they wanted, which Szabo encourages people to do so they can get the items that they do need.

“We are coming to Robeson County next Friday and that online order form will be open until Monday,” Szabo said. “We’ll be at Southeastern Multi-Specialty Urgent Care in Pembroke, so anyone who wasn’t able to come out today will be able to come to that one next week.”

Szabo added no appointment or registration is required at all, the pre-registration just allows for people to pick their specific medications.

“Our sponsor, United Health Care, helped bring this event to Scotland County,” Szabo said. “And we also have the health department, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and NCWorks out here along with lots of volunteers who we wouldn’t be able to do this without.”

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina was helped out by the Gift of Love organization from Laurel Hill, who helped bring more food items to be given away during the event. In all about 540 boxes of fruit were set to be given away to those coming through the event.

While NC MedAssist operates across the state Szabo encouraged local residents to volunteer to help be the “boots on the ground” for the organization.

“We are based out of Charlotte so it’s great to have volunteers in the different counties who are ready to come out and help us with these events,” Szabo said. “If you want to volunteer you can go online it has the different categories and the entire schedule.”

For information visit www.medassist.org to learn about all the different programs MedAssist offers.

“I love what we do and I love being able to give back to these communities,” Szabo said. “Some of these people have to decide between their medications or buying groceries and they shouldn’t have to do that.”

