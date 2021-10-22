Scotland Correctional inmate escapes

LAURINBURG — A Scotland Correctional inmate made a bold escape in a stolen dump-truck Thursday while at a worksite in the city.

Richard Mundy (prison No. 0296162), 52, was at a worksite at the former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School on McGirts Bridge Road when it was reported that he had stolen the keys to a brown-gray pickup dump-truck at the site and fled.

Mundy is a minimum-custody offender who was serving a sentence for a 2004 conviction in Randolph County for robbery with a dangerous weapon. His projected release date was August 2025.

The stolen truck has a North Carolina license plate of 88383T. Mundy may be traveling toward Asheboro. He was listed as homeless before incarceration and last known to be living in Guilford County.

Mundy is a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 276 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has a 4-inch scar in his upper left arm and tattoos on his left arm, left hand, right arm and an eagle on his right shoulder.

The escape of Mundy closed down South Johnson Elementary school, according to Scotland County Schools Public Information Officer Dave Wells.

“Out of an abundance of caution, South Johnson Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown,” Wells said. “Scotland County Schools officials have monitored the situation closely. At no time were any students or staff in danger.”

If anyone has any information on Mundy’s whereabouts, they are urged to call 911 or Scotland Correctional Institution at 910-844-3078.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]