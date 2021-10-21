Scotland High student arrested for making threats

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police Department school resource officers received information on Thursday about possible threats of violence being planned against Scotland High School students and staff in November.

Officers immediately began an investigation and interviewing several students, which led officers to the initial students who made the threat.

According to an LPD report, a subsequent search of the student’s residence was conducted, which did not reveal any weapons or planned attack against Scotland High School. However, the student did admit to making the threat as a joke.

The student, a 17-year-old juvenile male, was charged with communicating threats of mass violence on education property.