New guidelines for potential sheriff candidates

LAURINBURG — Filing to run in the primary for the position of Scotland County sheriff is set to begin at noon on Dec. 6 and will end at noon on Dec. 17. However, Board of Elections Director Dell Parker said there are new guidelines that prospective candidates should be aware of.

“Based on NC Session Law 2021-107, anyone that will be filing a notice of candidacy for sheriff will be required to submit a disclosure statement from the NC Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission, indicating that they have not been convicted of a felony nor had any such conviction expunged,” said Parker. “The Commission, which is part of the NC Department of Justice, has updated their website to include the information and instructions along with the forms that sheriff candidates must submit to them in order to obtain the disclosure statement required for the December filing.”

According to Parker, all sheriff candidates need to complete the forms and other tasks required to obtain the disclosure statement in advance of filing.

“Any sheriff candidate that may have questions can reach out to us at the elections office or they can contact Diane Konopka, the director of the Commission at 910-662-4375 and by email at [email protected],” said Parker.

Anyone interested in filing to run for Scotland county Sheriff can find the necessary forms at https://ncdoj.gov/law-enforcement-training/sheriffs/.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]