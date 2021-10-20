Plate sale brings in the crowd again

LAURINBURG — Preparations for the Optimist Club of Laurinburg’s annual Family Plate Sale were in full swing Wednesday morning as volunteers scurried around to prepare deliveries ahead of the crowd that would be soon arriving to pick up plates as well as eat on site.

“We are prepared to make 2,o00 plates,” club member Ron Riggins said early that morning. “We are currently preparing a delivery of 37 plates that will go to Rockingham.”

Before the day was over, Riggins said the group made 600 deliveries.

“We will make most of our sales during the lunch rush,” said Riggins. “About 35% of the sales will be later during our dinner shift.”

Those who were eating on site had the option to try a little bit of everything while they were there. However, takeout plates were limited to one choice of calabash flounder, shrimp, or chicken. Drinks and condiments were also available.

“This morning we have about 15 or more volunteers working,” said Riggins. “During lunch, we will have around 35 volunteers here preparing and handing out plates but when it is time for the dinner shift we will have an entirely different crew.

“We are hoping we will sale out again,” said Riggins. “Scotland County has always given us good support especially during the last three plate sales. It has been good for all of us during this pandemic because it gives us something different to eat that we don’t have every day.”

All proceeds raised during each plate sale go towards helping with youth development.

“Most importantly, the money we collect will help with our baseball and softball programs,” said Riggins.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]