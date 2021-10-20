City agrees to $50K for IEJ

LAURINBURG — After months of talking, the Laurinburg City Council has officially pledged to help with the I. Ellis Johnson project.

During the Tuesday night council meeting, the council agreed to cover the cost of electricity, water, sewer and garbage for two years at a maximum of $50,000 per year. Anything over $50,000 would have to come back to the council and the city would begin paying these costs when construction begins.

Councilmember James Garby, who is on the committee for the former school, told the council the first phase would include just opening the gym and didn’t believe that the utilities would even cost $50,000.

City Manager Charles Nichols shared the report of the cost of operation of the school both when it was fully functioning as an elementary school as well as over the past year when it wasn’t.

“That last 12 months fully operational was $71,605 for an annual cost,” Nichols said. “The next line shows July 2020 to June 2021 which it was closed down was just under $25,000 … right now you wouldn’t know it would be to just open up the gym but it shows you a ballpark of fully operational.”

While the council heard that the plan was to open the gym first, there were still some concerns about moving forward in the project due to a lack of a clear plan.

“You guys are doing a great job on this committee but this is a big county project and I’m surprised that we’re not hearing anything from the county manager or the national commission,” said Councilmember Andrew Williamson. “We got these estimates but no real direction … I’m uneasy to some degree about what is going to happen out there.”

Garby added for the committee to move forward there did need to be a plan from the council to support the center with the council not beginning to cover the expenses until construction begins.

“We don’t have a start date yet but I want to go ahead and get it out,” Garby said. “It’s something the city and county’s attorneys could figure out a start date but we need a commitment from the city now. We might be ready to begin Nov. 1 cause our next committee meeting is next week.”

Council member Mary Jo Adams cast the loan no vote and stated that, while she does support something happening on the property, she couldn’t vote to approve the motion as there isn’t a clearly defined plan.

