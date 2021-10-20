Break-in

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the break-in to a vehicle that was broken down on the side of the road on Old Wire Road near Rockingham Road. The suspects pried open the trunk but nothing was taken.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Marston Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone stole a lawnmower — and utility trailer from the property back in September. There is a person of interest.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the light and water department.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 35, of Bizzell Street was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.