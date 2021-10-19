4-Hers tell county board about focus areas

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County 4-H Youth Development addressed the Scotland County Board of Commissioners earlier thyis month, letting them know what the group has been up to and the effect the activities have had on its members.

“Through feedback from community members, Scotland County 4-H is targeting three focus areas for youth,” said Extension Agent Angela D. Galloway. “Those focus areas are mental health and wellness through positive expression where youth will participate in research-based activities to learn different ways to express how they are feeling, healthy habits focusing on the entire family and youth will learn to make healthy choices and live healthy lifestyles.

“By learning the foundations of physical, social and emotional well-being, youth will learn to be champions of healthy living in their families and communities,” she added.

Galloway also said the last focus of the group is minimizing the digital divide in Scotland County and assisting adults with getting back to work through free workshops.

“Currently, we have 4-H Gardening Club fun, hands-on activities of the NC State University’s “Just Grow It” pilot program,” said Galloway. “The curriculum is an eight-session outline that engages youth in lessons to learn how to plant vegetables, care for and harvest plants to eat.

“In addition, the youth will explore soil, bugs, plant problems and more,” continued Galloway. “This program is supported by Scotland County 4-H and a NC State University grant.”

The Scotland 4-H garden club is currently recruiting new members.

“The club meets on the second Thursday of each month at 3:30 p.m. at the Scotland County Cooperative Extension Center,” said Galloway.

The Extention Office is located at 231 East Cronly Street in Laurinburg. To join the club and for information, contact Galloway at 910-277-2422.

‘The 4-H Community Service Club collaborates with community agencies to complete community service projects throughout Scotland County, primarily in Wagram,” said Galloway. “4-H Tech Changemakers, through a collaboration with NC A&T State University, Microsoft, Verizon, Tractor Supply and Land o’ Lakes, teens are able to teach adults.

“They teach adults who are 19 years old and older technology skills that focus on job readiness, such as Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, resume building, email etiquette, internet safety, computer usage, and more,” she added. “The workshops are free, interactive and are designed to meet all learning styles.”

