Ambulance involved in accident, four injured

LAURINBURG — Four people were injured after a vehicle hit a Scotland County EMS ambulance on Friday.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol First Sgt. E.C. Roten, the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. as the ambulance, carrying two medics and a student rider, was traveling east on West Boulevard with lights and sirens activated.

A passenger car driven by 31-year-old Brandon Tyler of Rockingham was traveling west on West Boulevard when he crossed the center line and struck the ambulance in the front left which caused the ambulance to run off the road before coming to a rest on the shoulder.

Roten said that Tyler was charged with driving while license revoked and driving left of center, he was released and taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in the accident. It is unknown what his condition is.

Scotland County EMS Director Robert Sampson added his medics and the student rider were all taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and were all later released.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]