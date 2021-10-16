Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their unsecured vehicle. Nothing was reported missing.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had broken into their residence and stole a nail gun, two impact drills, an air compressor and a nail saw.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their unsecured vehicle and stole a debit card. The card was then used to make unauthorized purchases totaling $589.01.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had forced entry through their rear door but nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their home through an unsecured rear door and stole a 75-inch TV.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Auto Zone on South Main Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that a black male wearing a black hat, black shirt and blue jeans came into the store and stole a floor jack valued at $150. The suspect left in a grey Acura.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that while at the Clinton Inn their 2004 Ford Escape valued at $1,800 was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that an American-Tactical semi-automatic rifle valued at $400 from their residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Craigs Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that their firearm was stolen from the residence.

WAGRAM — Cypress Bend Winery reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that a catalytic converter was stolen from a van on the property.

MAXTON — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had stolen their 1999 GMC truck.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Macintosh Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had stolen a firearm from the residence and there is a person of interest.

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that their financial card was stolen.

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department on Thursday that an unknown person driving a U-Haul truck took 50 vehicle batteries valued at $600 that were kept in an outside cage near the automotive section.

LAURINBURG — Food Lion at Scotland Crossing reported to the policed department on Thursday that $106 of assorted meat was stolen by an older white female.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Phritz Street reported to the police department on Thursday that their Smith and Wesson firearm was stolen.

LAURINBURG —Dunkin Donuts reported to the police department on Thursday that they believed an employee had taken $13 from the businesses.

Robbery

LAURINBURG —A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Thursday that while on Sunset Drive he was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown young black male in a red shirt. His cellphone and $80 were taken.

Shooting

LAURINBURG —The police department is investigating a shooting that left a 28-year-old resident of Laurinburg with a gunshot wound to the calf. The victim refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — An 82-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had transferred $1,314.20 from their checking account.

Distribution of obscene material

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a report of sexually explicit videos and photos of a woman being posted on social media without her content. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Devin Ballard, 23, of East Vance Street was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for larceny, assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael McLaurin, 30, of Willow Drive was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County court. He was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brandon Reed, 33, of Wagram was arrested Wednesday for disorderly conduct, assault on a government official and resisting arrest. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Evonte Wilkerson, 26, of Maxton was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Eddie Jacobs, 22, of East Covington Street was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $2,500 bond.